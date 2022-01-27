Flye, Ronald

NEWARK: Ronald W. Flye passed away suddenly on January 16, aged 60. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Ron is survived by wife, Christie, of 33 years, sons, Andrew and Nicholas, daughter, Ashley (fiancé Daniel Drew), mother, Jeanne Flye (predeceased by father Jerry Flye), sister, Sheri Conlon (Kevin), nephew, Patrick, and niece, Katie.

Santa came early for Jeanne and Jerry Flye as Ron was born on December 25th, 1961 in Rochester, NY. He grew up in Walworth, NY with his parents and his younger sister, Sheri, serving as a caring, albeit mischievous older brother to Sheri.

Ron was a proud Eagle Scout with troop 113 in Walworth. He graduated from Wayne Central High School in 1980 and then from the University at Buffalo in 1984 with a degree in mechanical engineering and then began work at Proven Designs. It was through this job that he met his future wife, Christie Schneider. They were married January 25th, 1989 in West Walworth Methodist Church. Together, they moved to Newark, NY and had 3 loving children, Andrew, Ashley and Nicholas, to whom he gave all of his love and energy.

Ron was a hard and loyal worker, starting as a mechanical engineer with Proven Designs, and sticking with his people as the company changed hands, names and locations. He moved up to an Engineering Manager at Modern Manufacturing and eventually became the plant manager with Sticker Mule.

Ron was a lover of the outdoors and made sure to take his family camping every year to Allegheny State Park or the Adirondacks. He loved to go hiking, kayaking or canoeing on the many lakes in the Adirondacks. He was also a lover of tennis, a love that he passed on to all three of his children.

He was well-known for his weekend breakfasts, his willingness to always help out others and most importantly, his groan-inducing corny puns. Whether it was yolks or jokes, pancakes or bad japes, crispy bacon or pun makin’, he was always ready to make his family smile.

A private viewing was held for family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s name to the Wayne County Humane Society, at waynehumane.org/donate.