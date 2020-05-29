Flynn-Johncox, Marjorie (Marge) 

WOLCOTT: Passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. She was born on July 20,1953 to parents Hayes and Hilda Heck-Flynn. Marge is predeceased by her parents as well as her husband of 39 years Laverne Johncox, Mother and Father in-Law Howard, Shirley and Emmajean Johncox, sister Linda Flynn, brothers in-law Jeff, Robert and Larry Johncox, and sister in-law Donna Johncox-Reed. She was the mother of Lisa (Jason) Roberts Sr. and Mike (Crystal) Johncox and grandmother of three grandsons: Jason Roberts Jr and Colin and Brenden Johncox. Marge is survived by brother Jim(Pam) Flynn, Cindy(Bob) Mein, Nancy Kimball, Gloria Johncox, Steve Johncox, Sally Johncox, Sue Utter, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service at her request and a memorial service will be held at a future date and time. Burial will be in the Huron Evergreen cemetery and she will be buried with her husband Laverne Johncox and brother in-law Jeff Johncox. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde,NY.