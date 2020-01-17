Flynn, Thomas J. 

ONTARIO: Thomas J. Flynn, surrounded by his loving wife and children, passed away from this world to be with the Lord in Heaven on January 14, 2020, after a long illness. A man of true integrity, he left a legacy to his family of always doing the right thing and paying it forward to family and friends. Tom was born on May 4, 1942 in Cohoes, NY and lived in Troy during his early childhood. He graduated from Sienna College with a degree in Economics. Tom was an Army Reservist and a member of the Black River, NY American Legion. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved spending time with his family. Tom was the Jefferson County Real Property Tax Director from October 1972 until September 1998. After retiring from the county, Tom was an appraiser for 10 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Webster, NY. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. Flynn, Sr. and Jeanne E. (Wolejko) Flynn. He is survived by his wife, Roxanne Flynn; children, Beth (Jeff) Liggett, Christina (David) Ozminkowski, Thomas A. Flynn, Jeanne (Sam) Rosenzweig; grandchildren, Erin, John and Julia Ozminkowski; sister, Janice (David) Link; and his dear dog, Roscoe. All are invited to celebrate Tom’s life from 11 AM – 1 PM, Saturday (January 25) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where his memorial service will be held at 1 PM. There will be a private burial in the Spring to celebrate Tom’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be directed to Strong Memorial Hospital, URMC Heart and Vascular Program, www.urmc.rochester.ed