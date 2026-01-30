Foisia, Jacqueline M.

NEWARK/CANANDAIGUA: Jacqueline M. Foisia, 63, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away after a long illness, on Saturday, January 17th, at home in the arms of her husband. Born January 14th, 1963 in Corning, N.Y. She graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1981. She lived most of her life in the Newark-Canandaigua area, and raised her children there. Marrying her husband in 1997, they furthered their education together at FLCC, where she earned her associates degree in business.

She had a fulfilling career as a home health aide, working many years for Wayne ARC. Jackie was a lover of all things purple, and enjoyed listening to classic rock. In better health, she was an avid crafter. Macrame and paint by numbers, being her niche. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert D. Pettingelle Sr. of Pennsylvania, Sarah J. Moshier of Addison, N.Y., her siblings, Robert Pettingelle Jr., Mary-Beth Canida, and her nephew, Jeffery Card. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 28 years, Leon Foisia. Her five adult children. Adriane Kelly, Keith Webb, William and Johnathan Neisner, and Amanda Fetterly. Also survived by her brother Patrick Card, niece and nephews, Lauren Austin, Daniel Card, Mike and Matthew Canida. And nine beloved grandchildren, Tony, Alana, Alex, Avery, and Iesha Kelly. Mila, Mackenzie and Samuel Fetterly. And baby Jacqueline Neisner, whom she was very grateful to have been able to meet. Jackie loved her family very much, and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to a charity of your choosing, in her memory. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.