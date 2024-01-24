Follette, Kenneth LeRoy

WILLIAMSON/NEWARK, NY: Kenneth LeRoy Follette, born on September 15, 1928, in Newark, NY, peacefully passed away on January 22, 2024, in Savannah, NY. He was the beloved son of Louis LeRoy Follette and Emma Marie (Dennis) Follette.

Ken’s early years were spent in Newark, NY, where he grew up and graduated from Newark High School. Following his graduation, Ken answered the call to serve his country and enlisted in the U.S. Army. From 1946 to 1948, he served as a Bandsman in the U.S. Army Band, earning both the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory Medal for his dedicated service.

After completing his military service, Ken pursued his passion for music by attending the prestigious Eastman School of Music. On August 16, 1952, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Louise Lockley. Their marriage of 71 years was a testament to their enduring love and commitment as they raised three children: Craig, Darlene, and Darryl.

Throughout much of his professional career, Ken made significant contributions to the fields of data processing and computer programming. However, it was in the realm of music that he found his true joy and purpose. Renowned for his captivating singing and skilled trombone playing, Ken shared his musical gifts with various community organizations. He was a proud member of Gates Hall PCLOC (Pultneyville Civic Light Opera Company), the Rochester Opera Theater, and participated in weekly summer concerts at the Newark bandstand. Ken’s musical journey also took him to the Southwest Symphony Chorus and Lehigh Acres Community Band in Lehigh Acres, FL, as well as the Potsdam Community Band concerts in Potsdam, NY.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Beatrice Louise (Lockley), and his children Craig (Cathy) Follette, Darlene (Rick) Sinclair, and Darryl (Patty) Follette. His legacy lives on through the cherished memories held by his 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Additionally, he leaves behind a beloved companion dog, Buffy.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb 1, 2024 from 5pm-6pm followed by a celebration of life service at 6pm at Young Funeral Home in Williamson, NY.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com