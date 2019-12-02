Fontaine/Rising, Margaret M. 

MACEDON: Age 91, formerly of Macedon, passed away Saturday, November 30, at Wayne County Nursing Home. Born in Rose, the daughter of the late Edward Anthony and Lois Edwards Anthony. Prior to retirement she was employed as a District Superintendent Secretary at North Rose-Wolcott School and Sun Bank of Sanford Florida. She was very active in her church, played handbells, and sang in the choir. Margaret is predeceased by her first husband, Donald Rising, second husband, Frederick Fontaine, son, Daniel Rising, brothers, Howard, Alan, Lee, Gilbert, and sister, Marlene Ellis. Survived by her sons, Gary Rising, Terry “Doc” (Patricia) Rising, daughter-in-law, Peggy Rising, brother, Robert Anthony, sister, Linda (Charles) Tompkins, grandchildren, Kerry Jones, Mandy (Rich) Hulett, Jill (Paul) Burress, Heather (Andres) Gimenez, Erica Gonzalez, Brianna (Scott) Sitler, Joseph Rising, and Donald Rising; 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the nurses and aides at the Wayne County Nursing Home, Canal Side Section, for the excellent care that she received. Calling hours will take place Friday, December 06, at the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N. Main St., North Rose, from 11:00 to 1:00 with a service at 1:00, with burial in Rose Cemetery at an undetermined date. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to North Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box 369, North Rose NY, or Rose Fire Department, P.O. Box 73, Rose, NY 14542. www.catoredcreek.com