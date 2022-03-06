Powered by Dark Sky
March 6th 2022, Sunday
Fonte Jr., MSgt. Michael J. USMC Retired

by WayneTimes.com
March 6, 2022

MARION: Mike passed away peacefully on his birthday March 4, 2022 at the age of 81. Mike was a husband, father, and U.S. Marine. Married Catherine Stanek in 1964. They were married 58 years.

Mike joined the United States Marine Corps in 1959. He served 22 years. His military career also included 2 tours of the Vietnam, received a Combat Action Ribbon 1st Award. He retired in 1981. He is a member of the Marion American Legion Post 1430, and also served on the Marion Town Board & Planning Board for many years.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael Sr. and Josephine Whitman-Fonte. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Catherine; son, Benjamin (Taddy) Fonte; daughter, Laura (Paul) Pfenninger;

grandchildren, Ashley, Kayleigh, Brittney, Mikalya, and Josephine; brothers, Timothy (Alma) Fonte, Gerand (Nellie Brown) Fonte; sisters, Susan (RW) Holstrom, Kathryn (Ron) Meier; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Tuesday, March 8th, 4PM - 6PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held at 6PM immediately following calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Fonte Jr., MSgt. Michael J. USMC Retired

