Foote, Randy S.

SODUS CENTER: Age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Randy was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Betty Foote. He is survived by his significant other of 21 years, Susan Carroll; daughter, Tamara (Tiffany) Foote; son, Lucas (Shelly) Foote; granddaughter’s, Brianna Kenville and Shelby Foote; step-children, Erik Steingraber and Stefeni (Ozzy) LaValley; step-grandchildren, Jeramy and John Steingraber; brother, Alan (Anne) Foote; sister, Vickie (James) Randall; sister-in-law’s, Kathy and Sharon Carroll; brother-in-law, Kevin (Angelina) Carroll; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many many other relatives and friends. Randy was a dedicated member of the Sodus Center Fire Dept. for 46 years. He retired from the Sodus Central School after 38 years of service to the district. He was also an active member of “Livin Proof” Motorcycle Club since 2005. He will be missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-4:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Sodus Center Fire Dept., where his Memorial Service will start promptly at 4:00pm. Interment will be in Baptist Rural Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Sodus Center Fire Dept., 5521 Main St., Sodus Ctr., NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com