May 20th 2022, Friday
Ford, Ruth M. (Goodman)

by WayneTimes.com
May 20, 2022

 FAIRPORT (FORMERLY OF MACEDON): Ruth Marie (Goodman) Ford, daughter of the late Marvin and Hazel Goodman, was born on January 10, 1933, in Lyons, NY, and passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, in Rochester, NY, at age 89 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Ford; her daughter, Karen Fisher; and her dog, Casey. 

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Scott) Velepec of Bluffton, SC, and Sharon (Tommy) Mullins of Warren, MI; son-in-law, Donald Fisher; grandchildren, Heather Francis, Brianna (David) Forbes, and Alexander Velepec; great grandson, Jaxson Forbes. 

Ruth especially loved spending time with her family, watching NASCAR, listening to music, tending to her plants, visiting with friends, following current events, and anything with cardinals. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. 

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday (May 25) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where Ruth’s celebration of life will be held at 1 PM. Ruth will be laid to rest in the Macedon Village Cemetery following a private graveside service. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Ruth’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com

