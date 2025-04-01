Ford, Shirley F. 

NEWARK: Shirley F. Ford, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Webster, NY.

Friends may call from 4-6 PM on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, New York. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 6PM

Shirley was born in Newark, New York on June 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances Schreock Verschage. She graduated from Newark High School in 1953 and worked at the Lincoln Bank until 1963 and then went to the Wayne County Chapter American Red Cross. She was a volunteer for the Newark CH AUX where she was the secretary for the board and a snack bar treasurer for many years. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels with her husband, Burton, Newark --- Historical Society, Wayne County Historical Society, Red Hat Society, Friends of Liberty, Library Board and treasurer of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was active behind the scenes (mostly) in the Newark Players Community Theater Group and was a member of the Elks. She and Burt were ardent supporters of Newark Pilots/co-pilots Baseball.

Mrs. Ford is survived by her son, David (Molly) Ford; and two grandsons, Nicholas, Ryan (Finance Lauren Taylor). She is predeceased by her husband, Burton Ford.

