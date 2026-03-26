Fordham, Charles Lawrence

LYONS-CLYDE - Charles Lawrence Fordham went home peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus at age 87 on March, 20, 2026.

Survived by wife Rebecca (Becky), his children Michele Fordham Shouse, Lori Fordham Speranza, Cindy Fordham Modzel, Paul Fordham, Patty Fordham Locurcio, Lorne Fordham, Michael Fordham, Tammy Fordham Thomas, Belinda Fordham Bacon, Charles Fordham Jr., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a graduate of Webster High School, a U.S. Navy veteran, and worked at Xerox until retirement after 35 years.

A celebration of life will be held on May 1st at 6:00 PM at Calvary Chapel of Webster at 770 Basket Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Webster Calvary Chapel.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.