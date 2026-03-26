What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Fordham, Charles Lawrence

March 26, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS-CLYDE - Charles Lawrence Fordham went home peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus at age 87 on March, 20, 2026.

Survived by wife Rebecca (Becky), his children Michele Fordham Shouse, Lori Fordham Speranza, Cindy Fordham Modzel, Paul Fordham, Patty Fordham Locurcio, Lorne Fordham, Michael Fordham, Tammy Fordham Thomas, Belinda Fordham Bacon, Charles Fordham Jr., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a graduate of Webster High School, a U.S. Navy veteran, and worked at Xerox until retirement after 35 years.

A celebration of life will be held on May 1st at 6:00 PM at Calvary Chapel of Webster at 770 Basket Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Webster Calvary Chapel.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. 

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.