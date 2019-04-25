Fordham, Kyle

HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND: Age 31. Born on September 16,1987 passed away on April 23, 2019 unexpectedly. Kyle was raised and lived in Carthage, NY where he graduated from Carthage Central Schools in 2006 and was an honorary member of the Great Bend Fire Department. He enlisted in the Army Reserves at the age of 17. Kyle had an outstanding Military career from an E1 to a WO1. He completed 1 tour OEF. Kyle was predeceased by loving grandmother Marley Thomas. Survived by his sons Gabriel and Benjamin Fordham; his fiance Angela Rolfingsmeyer. His loving parents Tammy and Todd Thomas, loving grandparents Elwood Thomas, Charles and Becky Fordham and Beverly McClarey, his sister Tristin Sheppard brother in law Noble Sheppard, brother Todd Thomas II sister in law Katey Thomas and Emily Fordham (mother of his children). Niece Hannah Fordham, nephews Mason Delello, Gavin Thomas and Chace Sheppard. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate Kyle’s life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Great Bend Fire Hall located at 32768 NY-26 Carthage, NY 13619. Kyle will have a Full Military Honor funeral to be held at Zellman’s Funeral home located at 123 South Washington St Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Date and time to be announced.