Forgione, Nicholas A. “Buck”

LYONS: Nicholas A. “Buck” Forgione passed away peacefully Wednesday (January 30, 2019) at the age of 90 yrs, in the Canandaigua Veterans Hospital. Buck was born on Franklin St. , in Lyons , November 3,1928, son of Anthony and Josephine Incarnato Forgione. Spending a fulfilled life in Lyons, graduating from Lyons High Schools in 1949. Nick was awarded athlete in football, basketball, baseball, and track. His nickname Buck began at this time, as he was entered into the Lyons Central school Hall of Fame. He served his country with U. S. Army in 1950 in Korea with the 10th Field artillery Battery B3rd division. He was wounded in conflict and received the Purple Heart. When returning home from the service, Buck worked for Whitacre specialities as a member Ironworkers Local 33, for 66 yrs. He served his Community as a local police officer, Town and Village Justice for 29 yrs, he served on the Lyons school board for 20 yrs., as president and vice president. He served on the board for 35 yrs. at Wayne Finger Lakes Refereeing Assoc. He served as president of Lyons Rural Cemetery, and the NYS. Magistrate Assoc. He enjoyed operating Bucks Dog Wagon, for 38 yrs. He was past commander of American Legion in Lyons, and a member of the VFW, Lyons Elks Club, Sons of Italy, charter member of the Wayne Hills Country Club, Lyons Heritage Society, St. Michael’s Church. Nick will be remembered by his loving wife of 67 yrs., Cecelia; daughters Susan, Forgione, Lisa (John) Goy, Lynne (Nicholas) Sculli; son, Nicholas (Lynn O’Toole) Forgione; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, sisters Tinella, Lucille, and Anna; and brother-in-law, Ronald. Friends may call Sunday (February 3) 1 to 4 p.m. at the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons. Funeral mass will be on Monday (February 4) at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michaels) Lyons. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials to V.A. Hospital, Fort Hill Ave. Canandaigua NY. 14424.