CLYDE: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jock Forjone. Jock passed peacefully on November 9,2023 at Newark-Wayne Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born July 26, 1946, to Lorenzo and Leona (Kent) Forjone. Jock played football for Clyde and then joined the US Navy where he served on the USS Charles F. Adams DDG-2 during Vietnam. Jock spent 20 years working for Seneca Foods before moving on to Guardian Glass and finishing with Wal-Mart.

Jock was an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues and tournaments over the years. He loved to fish and would do so when he had time before he became sick. Jock made a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was always caring and willing to help whenever he could. He loved his family fiercely, and often friends became family.

Surviving is his partner of 10 years, Rose Allen, his children, Wendy Forjone, Debra Buettner, William (Donna) Forjone, Kim Verburg, Donnie True, Roxanne (John) Ellersick, and Mary (Charles) Olson. His siblings Rose (Jim) Leisenring, Georgette (Bernard) Taft, Theresa (David) Sager, Pam (Gerald) Giannone, Cheryl (Dele) Cole, and Rick Forjone. Along with 12 granddaughters, 10 grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousin’s and close friends.

Jock was predeceased by his parents, Lorenzo and Leona Forjone, and siblings, Chuck Forjone, Rocco Forjone, Ronnie Forjone, Joseph Forjone, Larry Forjone, Charlotte Creech, Betty Simmons and Donetta Ufholz.

The family would like to welcome you to calling hours on December 9, 2023 at Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St. Clyde, NY from 12-2 PM.