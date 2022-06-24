Forman, Edward W. 

PALMYRA: Born April 5, 1931 passed on June 17, 2022 at the age of 91. Ed was born in Irvington, NY to Edward W. and Edna (Zangenberg) Forman. Graduating from Irvingtion H.S., he was voted as the mostly to succeed, quoted for saying “That’s easy” and having the most “kissable” lips. Ed earned a bachelor’s degree from Pratt Institute and a master’s degree from Cal Tech (of which he was deservedly proud), both in Mechanical Engineering, and was a registered professional engineer. While working at Kodak Ed met Florence Koscielny and in May of 1955 they married. Ed served his country in the U.S. Navy active duty in Guam and then in the reserves as Battalion Commander in the Seabees. He retired, after 31 years, from Mobil Chemical as manager of central engineering with 13 patents to his name. Ed never shied away from challenges. In 1958 Ed and Florence bought a 1790’s era homestead in Palmyra. As a jack of all trades, he was self-taught in a range of skills from welding to horse shoeing and devoted considerable time and talent to improving the family’s homestead. He provided a great up bringing for his 4 children by involving them and himself in 4-H. Many may remember his voice, as he was highly sought after for announcing the horse shows held at the Wayne County fairgrounds.

Ed is survived by his children, Kurt of Palmyra, Keith (Elizabeth) of Troy, Il and Dr. Kirsten Forman-Bailey (Ken Bailey) of Clifton Springs; grandchildren, Luke Forman, Hope Forman, Eleanor Forman and Josephine Forman; great granddaughter, Autumn Forman.

Edward was predeceased by his parents Edward and Edna, wife, Florence and daughter, Karel.

A celebration of life for both Ed and Florence will be on Saturday, July 30th, at the Newark, NY VFW, 225 E. Union St., Newark, NY 14513 at 2 pm (EST not FST). Please bring stories to share. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Port Gibson Fire Department.