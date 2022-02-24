Forman, Florence F. 

PALMYRA: Florence passed away on February 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karel Forman.

Florence is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edward Forman; children, Kurt Forman, Keith (Elizabeth Butler) Forman, and Dr. Kirsten (Ken) Forman-Bailey; grandchildren, Luke, Hope, Eleanor, and Josephine Forman.

Florence met her husband, Ed while working at Kodak. After marriage in 1955, they traveled to Guam and California, finally settling down roots on a farm in Palmyra. Having grown up in Rochester, this was a very new lifestyle for her. She adapted well by taking an interest in gardening and raising livestock. With those resources she became an accomplished cook while listening to Jazz greats like, Billy Holiday and Duke Ellington.

In the early 1970’s she started the Reinsman 4-H saddle club. She was a loving mother to numerous Labradors, cats and greatly enjoyed the many varied birds that visited her feeder. Her family will miss her greatly.

Visitations are welcome by appointment Contributions in memory of Florence may be directed to Port Gibson Fire Hall, 2939 Greig St., Port Gibson, NY 14537. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Florence’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.