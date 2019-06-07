Obituaries
Forman, Lois C.
MACEDON: Lois passed away on June 2, 2019 at age 90. She was predeceased by her son, Steven Griffith; brother, David and John Griffith. Lois is survived by her nieces, Christine Willson and Nancy Griffith; nephew, Kevin (Colleen) Griffith; sister-in-law, Barbara Griffith; step-daughter, Shannon (Bill) Demorest; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Lois had a heart of gold and great believe in helping others. She enjoyed camping, needlepoint crafting and gardening. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 10:30 AM – 12 PM on Saturday (June 15) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her memorial service will be held at 12 PM. Interment in Macedon Center Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
