Foro, Carol J.

NORTH ROSE: Age 67, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at her home. She was born in Wellsboro, PA, daughter of the late Theodore Patt, and Mary Schmauder Patt. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, family gatherings, genealogy, and reading. Her Catholic faith played a major role in her life. She is predeceased by siblings, Michael Patt, James Patt, Joseph Patt, Barbara Blauvelt, and Lewis Patt. Survived by her husband, John Foro, children Matthew (Amanda) Foro of Savannah NY, Allyson Foro of Tampa FL, and, Nickolaus Foro of Wolcott NY, daughter- in-law, Jakelyne Foro of Wolcott NY, 8 Grandchildren, Lexus Gannon, Christopher Foro, Gordon Foro, Mercedes Foro, Evelyn Foro, Lenny Agner, Lizzy DeGraw, Eden Foro. Siblings, Thomas Patt, Theodore Patt Jr., Margaret Patt, Mark Patt, Anthony Patt and Lawrence Patt, as well as many nieces and nephews, and friends. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 11, from 6:00-8:00 at the Lighthouse Community Church, 3483 NY-89, South Butler, NY, 13154, an additional calling hours, Wednesday, February 12, 10:00 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, www.stjude.org . Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.co