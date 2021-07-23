Forshay, Barbara K.

MACEDON: Barbara Kingsley Forshay passed away on February 4, 2021 with grace and dignity, after a long battle with cancer. Barb was predeceased by her brother, Charles.

She leaves her husband of 65 years, James; daughters, Deborah (Leonard), Janet (Ronald), Barbara Ellen (Govert), Samantha (Timothy); sons, Mark (Stacey), Todd (Brenda); 20 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.

Barb graduated in 1955 from Pal Mac as Salutatorian of her class and later was a school board member for 6 years.

She loved caring for babies and was a foster mother to 36 children. Barb passed that same love on to her children and grandchildren.

Barb worked for local government for 20 years as police clerk and court clerk. She loved her job.

She and her husband loved to collect antiques and spent many happy days going to antique shops. Barb loved to travel, and each trip was an adventure. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her many flower and vegetable gardens. Barb was a prolific knitter and made over 1,000 baby hats for hospital nurseries.

Barb was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Macedon and served in many capacities.

The memorial service for Barbara K. Forshay will be held August 7, 2021 11AM at 44 Erie Street Road, Macedon, New York (Third house passed Cemetery). Barbara requested this be a remembrance of the joyful times of her life and any stories would be welcome. Please consider bringing your own chair as this will be an outdoor service.

Barb will be privately laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Barb may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, stjude.org.