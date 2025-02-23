ONTARIO: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Raymond Fosdick, who left to be with our Lord on February 20, 2025. Born on March 21, 1936, in Ontario, New York, Raymond was the beloved son of Oscar and Aerrethea Fosdick.

In 1962 he married the love of his life, Mary Fosdick, and together they raised three wonderful children: Jeffrey (Cristina) Fosdick, Mary Lou Mason (Steve Rice), and Edward (Sarah) Fosdick. Raymond was a loving and devoted grandfather to five adoring grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Raymond was a hard-working man who dedicated many years of his life to a career at Xerox, where he eventually retired in 1996. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Raymond also proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Raymond will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his commitment to serving his country. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and strength that will forever be cherished by all who knew him.

Raymond Fosdick will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

A celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at a date in the warmer months, which will be announced when plans are finalized. Please check www.murphyfuneralservices.com for updates and visit Raymond’s tribute wall at the same website to leave the family a memory, picture, or condolence.