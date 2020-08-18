Foster, Arthur L.

SAVANNAH: age 82, passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 40 years by his side on Friday, August 14, 2020. Arthur was born September 16, 1937 to the late Beryl and Bessie (Dickens) Foster and resided in Savannah most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Tammy (Harry) Hollier of FL; son, Daniel L. Foster of FL; step children, Melissa (Richard) Wheeler of Wolcott, NY, Jeremy Rusco of Jorden, NY and Tiffany (Shamus) Bender of Wolcott, NY; grandchildren, Alexandra and Claudia Wheeler, Christopher Hollier and Kaydon Rusco; great grandson, Tucker Hollier of FL; sister, Joan Race of Savannah, NY; brothers, William (Dorothy) Foster of TX and Wayne (Barb) Foster of Auburn, NY; sister in laws, Dorothy (Gordon) Neal of Webster, NY, Barbara Seager of Lyons, NY and Eleanor Sears of Wolcott, NY; along with very special and loving nieces and nephews. Arthur was a US Marine Corp E-4 and retired from Pandrol Jackson Rail Services in Syracuse. A big thanks goes out to the family and friends for their support during this time and an incredibly special thank you to the VA Home Care Team and Lifetime Care Hospice. Due to the pandemic, no calling hours will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com