Foster, Donald F.
WEBSTER/ONTARIO: On Sunday, February 17, 2019, age 88. Predeceased by his wife, Arlene; son, Terry Johnson; granddaughter, Tricia Brower; sister, Rilla Hamel; dear friend, Jean Noto. He leaves his children, Thomas (Sharon) Johnson, Anne (Chuck) Clements, David (Irene), Robert (Cindy), Kathleen Parks (Steve Johns), Arlene (Todd) Acciari; 26 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Don was a US Air Force Veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict; was a member of the American Legion, Post 428 (Ontario). He also served as a Life Member of the UHFD and was a retiree of Gleason Works. Friends may call 12-3 PM Sunday, February 24, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Military Honors will be rendered immediately following at White Haven Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Pines of Peace, Ontario, NY.
