Foster, Shirley A.

NEWARK: Shirley A. Foster, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (August 14, 2018) with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Lyons on November 27, 1931, the daughter of the late George and Gretchen (nee George) Krebbeks. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was involved with many of their activities. Shirley work in the library at the Lincoln School, retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed her family and many friends, reading and collecting Hummels. She is survived by two sons, John (Laurie) of Lockport and Jerrold of Marion and daughter-in-law Linda of Newark, grandchildren Jaime (David) Chukey, Justin Foster, Kimberly (Timothy) Strickland, Kristina (Daniel) Vermeulen, Joey Foster, Elizabeth (JP) Salamida, Emily (Stephen) Dusson, Jerri Lynn Foster; great grandchildren Emma, Chase, Sophia, Timothy, Lucy, Kailey, Layla Tessa Eli and Leo; two brothers Clyde (Helen) Krebbeks and Lavern (Barbara) Krebbeks both of Newark; many nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Richard on May 24, 2005 and a son James on July 16, 2018. Friends may call on Friday (August 17th) from 4 to 7 PM, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday (August 18th) at the First United Methodist Church, South Main Street, New York. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to either the First United Methodist, PO Box 189, Newark, New York 14513 or the Newark Public Library, 121 High Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com