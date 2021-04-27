Foster, William Brewster (Bill)

FAIRPORT: Predeceased by parents Francis and Janet (Edgar) Foster, and brother Gary Foster. June 9, 1938 – April 17, 2021. He loved fiercely – but nothing to outshine his adoration of his beloved wife of 40 years, Constance Cochran Foster, closely followed by family, friends, music and the weather channel. Bill passed away peacefully on April 17. He is survived by his wife Connie; sister Barbara George and husband Clint; children William R Foster, Jacqueline Biernat and husband Edward, Jim Sparks and wife Kelly, John Sparks and wife Lisa, Carolyn Roush and husband Gene.

His life and love multiplied through his niece Tracy Dunham (husband Roger), their son Clinton (wife Courtney), and the grands Amanda and Bryan; niece Debbie Ghassemi (husband Hamid), their children Arezo and Cameron; niece Lori Peterson (husband Mark), children Stephen (wife Kelsey), Joshua (wife Marie); niece Julie Lombard (husband Alan), son Zachary; niece Wendy Moffitt (husband Tim), children Samantha and Jacob; nephew Gary (wife Crystal) and son Roman; with also grand and great grandchildren of Connie: Cody (and Hilary), Christin (and Nathan) Jeremy (and Sarah), Andrew (and Samantha), Lydia (and Pat), Sierra (and Dylan), Alison (and Jeff), Rachel, Caleb, Leah (and Colby), Codey Noel, Robert, Ryder, Elena, Anna, William 2, Rosabelle, Hope and soon to be Sophia.

We will miss the stories of cornfields and bandmates, his wry sense of humor, long car rides, opinions, duct tape, extension cords, fans, bunji cords, flashlights and the wonderful music he made.

He was laid to rest at the White Haven Cemetery in Fairport, NY on April 20, 2021 in the best and most heartfelt ceremony ever given. We will miss you, our Bill. Memorial donations may be made to Hillsdale College and St Judes Cancer Hospital for Children