Foti, Doris (Mangos)

SODUS: Age 90, passed away at Rochester General Hospital on December 6, 2020. Doris is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Foti and brother, Anthony Mangos. She is survived by son, Thomas Foti of Port Charlotte, FL; daughter, Carolyn (Leland) VanLare of Rochester, NY; brother, John Mangos of Tarpon Springs, FL; sister, Katina Nortier of Williamson, NY; sister-in-law, Carole Mangos of Williamson, NY; along with several nieces and nephews.

Doris graduated from Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She retired from Myers Community Hospital in Sodus, NY. She was a long-time member of Myers Twig Association and St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Friends and family are invited to call 12:00pm-1:30pm Thursday, May 6th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus where her memorial service will start promptly at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Women of St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551 in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.