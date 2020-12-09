Powered by Dark Sky
December 9th 2020, Wednesday
Foti, Doris (Mangos)

by WayneTimes.com
December 9, 2020

SODUS: Age 90, passed away at Rochester General Hospital on December 6, 2020. Doris is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Foti and brother, Anthony Mangos. She is survived by son, Thomas Foti of Port Charlotte, FL; daughter, Carolyn (Leland) VanLare of Rochester, NY; brother, John Mangos of Tarpon Springs, FL; sister, Katina Nortier of Williamson, NY; sister-in-law, Carole Mangos of Williamson, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. Doris graduated from Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She retired from Myers Community Hospital in Sodus, NY. She was a long-time member of Myers Twig Association and St. John’s Episcopal Church. There will be a service at a later date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Women of St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551 in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

Recent Obituaries

Pilato, James Samuel

ONTARIO: James passed away on December 7, 2020 at age 90. He was born in Ontario, NY to the late Salvatore and Theresa Pilato. James is also predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Joseph; sisters, Sandra and Vi; grandson, Joshua. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Pilato; children, Theresa Ann (James […]

Conaway, Tracy A. (Jelomono)

LYONS: Tracy A. (Jelomono) Conaway, 61, passed away on Saturday (December 5, 2020) peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday (December 11) in South Lyons Cemetery, route 14 south, in Lyons. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Tracy was born […]

