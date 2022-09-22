Powered by Dark Sky
September 22nd 2022, Thursday
Fountaine, Justin Erik

by WayneTimes.com
September 22, 2022

NEWARK/LYONS: Justin Erik Fountaine was born the third of six children on April 21, 1987 to Katherine Streeter and Kenneth Pritchett at Rochester General Hospital. After a life long struggle with kidney disease, Justin passed away surrounded by his loving family on September 11, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Justin spent his childhood years in Syracuse NY before moving to Lyons, where he attended Lyons Senior High School. Justin was known for his beautiful smile and infectious laughter.  Extremely popular amongst his peers, Justin loved music, drawing, cartoons and spending time with his family.

Justin leaves to cherish his memories his Mother Katherine Streeter, his Father Kenneth Pritchett, his “Pops” Talmadge Streeter Sr., Brothers; Rodney Burnette Jr., Talmadge Streeter Jr., Sisters; Denise Fountaine, Latasha Streeter, Iesha Streeter, Mylika Pritchett, Ahkema Robbins and Varnissha Streeter, aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and of course, his many friends.  

Justin also leaves behind to mourn the children of his heart: Kemontee, Nazim Jr., Omari and Roman whom he loved dearly.

Justin was predeceased by his maternal Grandparents Ensley Brooks Sr., and Louise Fountaine, his Aunt Fannie Wilson and his Uncle Ralph Wilson Sr.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William Street, Lyons NY from 4pm-6pm.

The Funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 @ Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church located at 4000 Covell Road, Rose NY starting at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation in Justin’s name.

