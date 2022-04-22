Fowler, Harvey E. “Harv”

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 95. He was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Kathryn Butler Fowler, children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana). Grandchildren Evelyn (Randy) Rice, Sarah Stanley, Nicholas, Michael and Alex Fowler, Great-grandchildren Aliyah Fowler, Landon and Cora Stanley, many nieces and nephews.

Harvey was a leading agent for the Prudential Insurance Company. During his 22-year career, Harv achieved many awards and promotions. He received the Northeast District’s Distinguished Professional Service Award in 1978 and again in 1981. Harvey previously worked at Clyde Milling and Wayne Feeds. He also was a self-employed farmer for many years.

Harv and Kate loved to travel in their RV. They drove many miles cross-country reaching all 50 states to visit friends and family. When they were not on the road, they were found at their camp on Tug Hill. Camp was always a special place for family time. They were avid snowmobile and ATV riders and loved every season on the Tug.

Harvey was predeceased by parents Henry and Almeda Carr, brother Joseph Fowler, sisters Eleanor Clair, Genevieve Riebsame and Esther Roberts.

There will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 2:00 pm at the Rose Cemetery, Rose, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home. In honor of Harv, please support your favorite community organization and buy a ticket for their next fundraiser.

