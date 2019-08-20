Obituaries
Fowler, John V.
HURON/NORTH ROSE: Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Fowler; his son, John D. (J.D.) Fowler; his granddaughters, Chloe, Morgan and Olivia Fowler; his siblings, Joanne Ames, James Fowler, Judy (David) Luitweiler, Robert and Cyndi Fowler; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Marcia Ann Fowler. John loved his family, sailing and farming. He was president of Fowler Farms in Wolcott. Member of the Elks Lodge 1763 of Wolcott and the Sodus Bay Yacht Club. Friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4 PM at the Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Followed by calling hours at Church from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make contributions to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. For more information or to sign John’s online guestbook please visit: www.meesonfamily.com
