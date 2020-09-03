Powered by Dark Sky
September 3rd 2020, Thursday
Fowler, Joyce Ann

September 3, 2020

WOLCOTT: Age 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side. Joyce was born May 19, 1947 in Lyons, NY. She is survived by her husband, Jim of 53 years; daughter, Heather; son, Scott (April); 3 grandchildren, Brittani, Jillian and Anthony; 1 great grandson, Dylan; sister, Kathryn Henecke. She was predeceased by her brother, Marvin Walker. She will be dearly missed. A special thanks to her nieces, Beth and Terry. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at 11:00am at the North Wolcott Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, The Stroke Foundation or the North Wolcott Christian Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

