Fowler, Kathryn “Kate” 

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Predeceased by husband Harvey in 2022, they were married 73 years. Also by brother, Roger (Mitzi) Butler and sister, Betty Lou (Charles) Baker. Survived by children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana). Grandchildren Evelyn (Randy) Rice, Sarah Stanley, Nicholas, Michael and Alex Fowler, Great-grandchildren Aliyah Fowler, Landon and Cora Stanley, many nieces and nephews.

Kate was the office manager at Mid-Town Square and Spring Valley Apts for 30 years. She enjoyed working with and getting to know each resident. She was a real estate agent with “Bud” D’Amato for many years.

Kate and Harv loved to travel in their RV. They drove many miles cross-country reaching all 50 states to visit friends and family. When they were not on the road, they were found at their camp on Tug Hill. Camp was always a special place for family time. They were avid snowmobile and ATV riders and loved every season on the Tug.

There will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, 10:00 am at the Rose Cemetery, Rose, NY. Please join us afterwards for a Celebration of Life at Evelyn and Randy Rice’s home 254 Tyre Rd. Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.

