Fowler, Marcia Ann (Stoughtenger)

WOLCOTT/WEBSTER: Age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 27, 2018. Marcia was born in Rochester on April 24, 1977 and lived most of her life in Wolcott, and recently moved to Webster. Predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents, and nephew, Evan Williamson. She is survived by her high school sweetheart, best friend, and husband, JD; she was a loving mother to 3 daughters, Chloe, Morgan and Olivia; her mother, Shanon (Rodney) Malbone; father, Charles (Lisa) Stoughtenger; siblings, Lisa Putman (Tommy), Jamie (Shawn) Davenport, Aaron (Marty) Malbone and Mary Stoughtenger (Frank); In-laws, John and Virginia (Ginny) Fowler; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends. Marcia was passionate about her work at Strong Memorial Hospital as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C) in the gastroenterology and hepatology departments. She was hand-picked and jointly sponsored by the hospital and the school of nursing to pursue her doctoral studies. In 2017, she was nominated as cohort of DNP practice fellows, a group of nurse executives and lead nurse practitioners. Marcia was extremely involved with her daughters and would always be there to help them with school and sports. She always wanted the best for them. She loved biking & running, having competed in 5ks, half marathons, full marathons, triathlons and duathlons. Family time was most important to Marcia, whether boating on Sodus Bay, enjoying the Adirondack’s or traveling. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday (Sept. 1) 11 am at the Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, with a reception for all to follow. Burial is private at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lakeshore Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590 or to a charity of choice. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com