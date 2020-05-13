Obituaries
Fox, Bessie C.
ONTARIO: Passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 79. Bessie was born on April 1, 1941 to the late Bernard and Bessie Danes. She was also predeceased by her sister Mary Ann Danes, and nephew Donny. Bessie is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Earl; four sons; three daughters; brother, Donald and her niece Kim Tasick; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends. Bessie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bessie enjoyed crafting, sewing and knitting. She will be remembered for her caring and loving heart. All services for Bessie will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to leave a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation in Bessie’s name to the American Heart Association.
