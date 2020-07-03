Fox, Charlotte Mae

PALMYRA: After a brief illness, Charlotte passed away on July 1, 2020 at age 81. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Glenn W. Fox, Sr.; daughter, Glenna Jean Fox; parents, Robert and Alberta Lute; brothers, Larry and James Lute. She is survived by her children, Karen Fox, Mae Fox (Keith Harwood) and Glenn (Christa) Fox, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandon Fox and Brekkin Harwood; loving companion, Marv Loveless; siblings, Shirley Randall, Robert Lute, Jr., Betty Lockard, Rick (Shirley) Lute, Kenny (Kay) Lute and Debbie (Wayne) Sutch; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Charlotte managed the Village Blacksmith in Macedon for many years, worked for the American Can and retired from Xerox Corp. She loved taking road trips to many destinations across the country. Charlotte’s family and friends will always remember her for her special occasion cakes and welcoming smile. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. Charlotte will be dearly missed. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7 PM on Friday (July 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY (We kindly ask everyone to wear face masks and adhere to safe distancing). Charlotte’s graveside service will be held on Saturday (July 11), 11 AM at Palmyra Village Cemetery (Please meet at Vienna St. entrance by 10:45 AM). Contributions in memory of Charlotte may be directed to Wounded Warriors in Action (WWIAF), c/o MaryLou Reisdorf, 2391 Murphy Lane, Macedon, NY 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Charlotte’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.