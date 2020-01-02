Fox, Jean (Barclay)

Jean went home to her blessed Lord Jesus on December 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She was known to her family and friends as Jeanie. Jeanie was born in Ardonis, NY on January 23, 1928. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and an inspiration to many people. Jeanie also loved nature, birding, hiking, camping, flying and traveling. Her beloved Poodles, Joshua and Jeremiah, really miss her. She is predeceased by her parents, Richard Stuart Barclay and Nora (Rappelyea) Barclay, her brothers Leon, George (Bill), Richard (Punch), Clayton (Pat) and Sisters, Norma (Bunny) Brown and Marion Barclay. She leaves her Husband Wayne D. Fox, Sister Frances Dowling of Colorado, Son Christopher D. Fox, Daughter Sharon Williams of Georgia, several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nephews and Nieces. Please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester NY 14620, https://www.alz.org/rochesterny. Services will be held at White Haven Memorial Park at a later date for family and close friends.