Fox, Kenneth L.

PALMYRA: Age 65 died unexpectedly on Mon., July 29, 2019. Ken was born on Jan. 24, 1954 in Rochester, NY the son of Kenneth H. and Gladys Lucas Fox. He was a 1972 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School. Ken retired after 40 years of service at Farnsworth Chevrolet where he had served as a Body Shop Technician and later as Supervisor of the Detail Shop. A staunch supporter of youth sports, Ken had coached Vince Lombardi Football and girls softball for over 20 years changing many lives and making lasting impressions. He was an avid hunter and a fan of NASCAR and DIRT racing cheering for Dale Earnhardt and later Dale Jr. and most recently Martin Truex. A tireless volunteer, Ken worked alongside Kathy in the Palmyra-Macedon Food Pantry and manned the chains at every Pal-Mac Football home game. Ken is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter Jessica Teller; son Ken (Stephanie) Fox Jr.; sister Kristy (Steve) Knittle; brothers Thomas (April), Richard (Rosemarie), Timothy (Marjana) and Daniel (Julie) Fox; grandchildren Bailey, Ilona, Caiton, Natalie and Jackson; the mother of his children Betsy Lewis; step-son Luke (Lyndsy) Wagner; extended family, many friends and beloved dogs Buddy, Bug and Ronnie. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Fri., Aug. 2 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Committal prayers will be offered at 10am on Sat., Aug. 3 in North Farmington Friends Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the Palmyra-Macedon Food Pantry, 120 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Pal-Mac Youth Football, P.O. Box 32, Palmyra, NY 14522. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.