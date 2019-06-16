Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 13th 2020, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Franchot, Grace M. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 16, 2019

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on June 15, 2019 at age 91. Predeceased by her husband:  Stanley “Charlie” Franchot; son: Charles J. Franchot; brother: Jake Poole and sister: Helen Costich. Survived by her loving son: Tom (Sandy) Franchot; daughter in law: Sherry Franchot; grandchildren: Kerrie (Sam) Daniels, Casey (Tracie) Franchot, Jason (Melinda) Paniccia; great grandchildren: Brittney, Jordan, Alex, Isaac, T.J., Alyssa, and Courtney; sister: Norma Jock; nieces: Linda Gruschow and Patty Brown; many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Grace’s life will be held on June 20, 2019 at 11am at the Williamson Bible Baptist Church. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America: 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring MD 20910. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wilferth, Daniel Allen

SODUS: Age 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020. Daniel was born in Sodus, New York to the late Roy and Coletta Wilferth. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sidonia McMillin Wilferth and their two children Marysa and Zachary; Roy (Loralee) Wilferth and their 2 children; Leora (Charles) Clark and their […]

Read More
White III, Jacky (Jack/J.R.) Edward

SAVANNAH: Age 44, passed away October 8, 2020. Jack was born January 3, 1976 to Jacky, Jr and Barbara (Skinkle) White. He was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah Central School in 1994. He was employed as a truck driver at Keurig-Dr Pepper in Williamson, NY. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and camping with his wife and in-laws.  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square