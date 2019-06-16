Franchot, Grace M. 

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on June 15, 2019 at age 91. Predeceased by her husband: Stanley “Charlie” Franchot; son: Charles J. Franchot; brother: Jake Poole and sister: Helen Costich. Survived by her loving son: Tom (Sandy) Franchot; daughter in law: Sherry Franchot; grandchildren: Kerrie (Sam) Daniels, Casey (Tracie) Franchot, Jason (Melinda) Paniccia; great grandchildren: Brittney, Jordan, Alex, Isaac, T.J., Alyssa, and Courtney; sister: Norma Jock; nieces: Linda Gruschow and Patty Brown; many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Grace’s life will be held on June 20, 2019 at 11am at the Williamson Bible Baptist Church. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America: 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring MD 20910. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com