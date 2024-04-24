Frank, Linda Kay (Knepp) 

WOLCOTT: Linda Kay (Knepp) Frank, 76, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital.

Linda was born on June 8, 1947 in Beavertown, PA, the daughter of the late William and Laura (Earnest) Knepp. She worked at the Train Doctor, in Alton until her retirement.

Linda enjoyed camping and being with family and friends. She especially loved playing dice with her best friend, Judy Davenport.

She is survived by her daughters; Tracy (Harry Thomas) Frank, Terry (Russell Cammarata) Creller; sons James, Christopher (Becky) and Douglas Frank; sisters; Anna Hoeffner, Shirley (Albert) Joslyn, Ellen Masser and Teresa (Larry) Rodas; her brother John Knepp; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hiram; infant son, Daniel and four brothers and one sister.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date.