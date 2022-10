WOLCOTT: Entered into rest on October 9, 2022 at age 80.

Predeceased by sister: Cora Bennett; brothers: Clark, David, and Hiram Frank.

Survived by her loving sons: Matthew (Laurie) and Jeff (Christina) Gasper; grandchildren: Kelly, Matthew (Jennifer), Lacy and Linda Gasper; great grandchildren: Morgan and Adalynne Gasper; sister: Fran Williams; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

