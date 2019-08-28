Frank, Richard

NEWARK: Richard Frank, died Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at his home. Richard was born on March 14, 1957 in Newark the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy Schwartz Frank. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1976. Dick entered the US Army in 1983 and was discharged in 1984 after a disabling automobile accident in 1984. He was a member of the Word of God Ministry in Newark. He is survived three sisters, Rebecca Jandreau of Newark, Robyn (John) Rector of Clifton Springs and Bonnie (John) Salamone of Newark; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law Wayne Merrill of Lyons and his father-in-law Edward Merrill of Newark. He was predeceased by his wife Wendy in 2015. Family and friends may call on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) from 4 to 6 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following at 6 PM. A graveside burial service will be at 10 AM on Wednesday (September 4th) at the East Newark Cemetery. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome