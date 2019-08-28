Obituaries
Frank, Richard
NEWARK: Richard Frank, died Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at his home. Richard was born on March 14, 1957 in Newark the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy Schwartz Frank. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1976. Dick entered the US Army in 1983 and was discharged in 1984 after a disabling automobile accident in 1984. He was a member of the Word of God Ministry in Newark. He is survived three sisters, Rebecca Jandreau of Newark, Robyn (John) Rector of Clifton Springs and Bonnie (John) Salamone of Newark; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law Wayne Merrill of Lyons and his father-in-law Edward Merrill of Newark. He was predeceased by his wife Wendy in 2015. Family and friends may call on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) from 4 to 6 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following at 6 PM. A graveside burial service will be at 10 AM on Wednesday (September 4th) at the East Newark Cemetery. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome
Continue Reading
Latest News
Community4 days ago
Palmyra Canaltown Days returns September 14, 15
Come out for the 52nd Annual Canaltown Days, Saturday, September 14 from 10-6 and Sunday, September 15 from 10-4 Grand...
Community4 days ago
Newark Scout pours new floors at baseball dugouts
Last Firday, Matthew Hutteman was joined by fellow scounts at Hallagans Fields in Newark to work on earing their Eage...
Local Sports4 days ago
Times of Wayne County Fall Sports Preview
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries1 min ago
Frank, Richard
NEWARK: Richard Frank, died Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at his home. Richard was born on March 14, 1957 in Newark...
Obituaries22 hours ago
Robbins, Paul Francis
WOLCOTT: On the evening of August 24th, 2019 Paul Francis Robbins passed away in his apartment at the Wayne County...
Obituaries1 day ago
Steingraber Thomas H.
ROCHESTER/SODUS: Age 72, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Rochester General Hospital on August 23, 2019...