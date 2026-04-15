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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Frank, Scott A.

April 15, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Newark--Scott A. Frank, 66,  passed away Saturday April 11th 2026. Born June 20th 1959, he was a lifetime resident of Newark and graduated from Newark High School in 1978. He spent 40 plus years working for Art Graf Inc., where he strived to provide exceptional service to the customers of the company. Many people knew him for his hard work and friendship. Scott was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.

He leaves behind 3 sons, Dillan (Destinee) Frank, Jacob Frank, Nicholas Frank, a granddaughter Rylie Frank, 2 sisters, Lorraine (Larry) Graf, Kathleen Chadwick all of Newark as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Constance (Connie) Frank and his Father Albert (Peanut) Frank.  

With regards to his wishes a showing and funeral service will not be provided. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Heart Association.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com  

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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