Franke, Grace L.

MARION, NY/WEIRSDALE, FL: Entered into rest on March 10, 2020 at age 89. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late Joseph G. and Jennie P. Lighthouse. Grace is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth L. Franke; children, Douglas Franke, Alan (Danelle) Franke and Kendra (Mike) Muschick; Brother, Joseph G. Lighthouse II; grandchildren, Leonard Franke, Dustin Franke, Benjamin Franke, Jonathan Brugge, Heather Camp, and Nathan Brugge. Grace worked at Kodak and was a school teacher in her earlier years. She held a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Rochester and spent many years helping her husband build their business, Franke’s Nursery in Marion, NY. Grace was an organist for 43 years at the United Church of Marion. Music was her passion. She taught organ and piano and was also a member of the Canaltown Corale for many years. Another passion of Grace’s was knitting and sewing projects for all of her family and friends. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to be held at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY September 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In memory of Grace, donations may be made to the United Church of Marion, P.O. Box 52, Marion, NY 14505-0052