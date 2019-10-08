Fratangelo, Jr. John “Jack” 

Obituaries
Clyde: John “Jack” Fratangelo Jr., 89, died Sunday (October 6, 2019) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call on Wednesday (October 9th) from 4pm until 7pm at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee St., Clyde, New York. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday (October 10th) at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, New York. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde. In leiu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to the Clyde Ambulance, 6 South Park St., Clyde, New York 14433. Mr. Fratangelo was born on April 3, 1930 in Clyde, New York the son of the late John and Helen D’Amato Fratangelo. He was a graduate of St. John’s School in Clyde. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Jack married Ada Kelley on July 5, 1952. They spent 39 years together until her death in 1991. He was a longtime butcher at Acme Markets and since 1973 he had a vegetable stand on Route 31 in Clyde. He was a member of the St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Jack was a member of the “Morning Coffee Crew” that met at the V.F.W. Jack is survived by his loving companion of 26 years Joan Fischette, a son John (Dr. Kelly Martin) Fratangelo of Seattle, two daughters Patty Dean of Clyde and Mary Ann (Paul) Montemorano of Clyde, 12 grandchildren Nicholas, Micheal and Vincent Fratangelo, Lauren (Paul) Wilsey, Camry and Patrick “PJ” Dean, McKenzie Montemorano, Rheagan and Kelsie Fischette, Jonathan, Nicholas, and Christoper Reed, one great grandson Gabriel John Wilsey, Joan’s children Michael (Pam) Fischette, and Kris (Jamie) Reed. He was predeceased by his wife Ada in 1991, a grandson Jackson Mathias Montemorano in 2007 a grand daughter Viviana Fratangelo in 2011. Jack will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
