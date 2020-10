THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA/LYONS: Louis Fratangelo of The Villages, Florida, passed away on June 24, 2020. He was born in Rochester, New York. He lived in The Villages, Florida for 10 years. Lou was employed as an engineer at Xerox for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, bike rider, and loved life.He is survived by his wife Patricia, his sister Angela, his three children, Karen, Joe, and Mike, and five grandchildren. There will be no memorial service. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Florida.