LYONS: Age 76, passed away at Newark-Wayne Hospital on December 16, 2020. Gale is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Henry; her sisters, Arlene, JoAnn and Carlene; her brothers, Gary, Jerry and Michael; along with a host of other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Irene; brother, Sony; and sisters, Yvonne and Margaret. Gale enjoyed fishing, listening to music, dancing and especially enjoyed going out to eat. There will be a graveside service at a future date in the Spring at Butler-Savannah Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.