Frazer, Sarah Ann 

NORTH ROSE: Age 84, passed away December 29, 2023. She was born in North Rose, daughter of the late John and Ellen Garland. She loved to cook, bake, and spending time and holidays with family. Prior to retirement, she worked at the cafeteria at North Rose Wolcott Schools.

She is predeceased by two sons, Kevin Frazer, and Kent Frazer, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold Frazer, son, Keith Frazer, sister, Dorothy Rice, as well as several grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place in the future. For those wishing to make contributions in Sarah’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com