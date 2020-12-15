Frederick, Timothy D.

PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the age of 55. Family and friends are invited to call from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, December 19 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A prayer service and military honors will follow at 1pm. Masks and social distancing will be required for all services. Please consider memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Tim was born on March 18, 1965 in Newport, Rhode Island the son of Timothy N. and Geraldine Cancilla Frederick. After graduating from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1984 he joined the United States Marine Corp and proudly served in Okinawa and Korea as well as at Camp Pendleton and Twenty-Nine Palms, CA. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Marine Corp flag in honor of Tim’s service to our country. Tim was employed as a print press operator at Berry Plastics in Macedon. In his spare time he enjoyed making and painting models and was active with a WWII reenactment group. Tim is predeceased by his father Timothy N. Frederick. He is survived by his son Eric Frederick; mother Geraldine Frederick; brother Todd (Heidi Poe) Frederick; Aunt Penny Frederick and cousins Clifford and Leanne; Aunt and Uncle Joanne and Terry Harwood and cousins Josh and Quinn; cousins John, Jodi and Jill and many friends. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome