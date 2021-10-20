Freeland, Harold E

PALMYRA: With great sorrow we are sad to announce the passing of Harold E. Freeland, 81 of Palmyra NY. Born August 23, 1940, Harold passed peacefully on October 19, 2021 at UR Medicine at FF Thompson. Harold was a Former Sargent of the Palmyra Police Department. After leaving the Police Force, Harold owned his Business and after that he was a Heavy Equipment Operator for various Construction Companies and then enjoyed taking care of the Greens at the Golf Course in Macedon. Harold was a huge diehard Buffalo Bills Fan. Harold enjoyed many years of hunting alongside his Sons. Harold loved playing golf with his sons and grandsons for fun and supporting their many tournaments. Harold was very supportive in watching and coaching his children play Baseball, Basketball and Softball. He was a Member of the Canandaigua Moose Lodge for many years where he was Governor and served on the Board. He was an active supporter of Mercy Flight, American War Dads and the American Legion where he coached many years of the Boys Traveling League. Active within the community for various organizations including Dollars for Scholars for his Son Randy Scott Freeland for Baseball & Softball, who passed prematurely, Harold was involved with so many more causes too numerous to mention.

Survived by his Children; Mrs. Julie Larose (Rick) Tuscan, Mr. Lynn Swarthout, (Victoria) Waterloo, Mr. David Freeland, (Cindy) Palmyra, Mrs. Susan Wilson, (David) Penn Yan, Mr. Rick Freeland, Palmyra, Ms. Rochelle Freeland, Palmyra, Mrs. Dawn LaBenne (Mark) Waterloo, Mr. Richard Clayton (Sandy) Phelps, Ms. Justine Landschoot, (Santos), Waterloo, Mrs. Norma Snyder, (William) Lyons; sister Mrs. Carol Bastian (Ed) Florida; brother-in-law Mr. Bob Boughton, Macedon; Harold’s best friends of 70 years Mr. Ron & Mrs. Carol Baker from Sodus. He was very proud of his 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; nephews & nieces; great-nephews and great Nieces.

Pre-deceased by his wife of 34 years Laurie; his son Randy; sister Betty Boughton; brother-in-law Roger Morrison; sister & brother-in-law Beverly & Leon Case and his parents Clarence & Isabelle Freeland.

We would like to thank the Medical Staff and Personnel at UR Medicine FF Thompson in Canandaigua NY, UR Strong Medicine in Rochester NY. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7pm on Sunday, October 24 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Please join the family for a graveside service at 11am on Monday, October 25 in Palmyra Cemetery (meet at the Vienna St, entrance). In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Randy Freeland Memorial Scholarship, c/o Dollars For Scholars, 151 Hyde Pkwy., Palmyra, NY 14522.

Thank you to all the Friends in Harold’s life that became Family. With Harold if you were a friend you were a friend forever!! Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.com