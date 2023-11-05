Freeland, Kelli L. 

MARION: On November 2, 2023, Kelli L. Freeland, 58, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She fought a courageous battle against cancer. She is predeceased by her son Matthew, her father Norman Cuvelier, grandparents, Earl and Helen Carpenter and Clarence and Lavina Cuvelier. Kelli is loved and survived by her loving husband of 40 years together Bobby Freeland; her mother, Sylvia Cuvelier; her sisters, Jodi Camp (Scott), Marti Cuvelier (Mark); nieces, Jordan Camp, Tabitha Freeland, Crystal Livingston; nephews, Colton Camp, Mitchell Cleveland, James Freeland; and relatives of the Piccirilli and Freeland families.

Kelli was a kind, loving and thoughtful person. Kelli’s love was children. Throughout her life, Kelli cared for many children. They all held a special place in her heart. Kelli loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed baking, cooking, listening to music and just talking and laughing with people. Kelli found joy in doing things for others. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She was an amazing and strong woman. Her family and friends take comfort in knowing she is now with her son Matthew.

The family will be having a private burial service. Friends and family are welcome to attend Kelli’s Celebration of Life at the Marion American Legion at 4141 Witherden Road, Marion, NY on Sunday, November 19th from 12-3. Online condolences may be expressed at

stevensfhmarion.com