Freeland, Priscilla Ann

(NEWARK) CALLANDS VIRGINIA: Priscilla entered peacefully into rest with her daughter Lilli Cleveland by her side on November 5, 2019 at the age of 78. She is predeceased by her parents, Morgan and Kathryn Patterson; her husband, Wesley Freeland; her brother, Ed Patterson; and grandson, Matthew Freeland. She is survived by her brothers, Wellington Patterson, LeRoy Patterson; and her sister, Carolyn Elliot; children, Lilli (Randy) Cleveland, Carol Bennette, Bob (Kelli) Freeland; grandchildren, Crystal Livings, Mitchell Cleveland,Tabitha Freeland, Jimmy Freeland; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Brayden, Jozlyn, Logan and Callen. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. In mom’s spare time she enjoyed knitting, reading, word searches and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service 12PM on Saturday November 23 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 followed by a Celebration of her Life at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., from 1PM till 5PM. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com